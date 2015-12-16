Go on, admit it – you’ve been dying to know everything about Snez’s amazing engagement ring, haven’t you? Us too, so we decided to track down all the details, just in case you’re hankering for the exact same bling on your own finger.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Bachie Sam Wood visited Bensimon Diamonds last week to design the perfect ring for Snez.

The bling is believed to have come with a $50,000 price tag, despite previous reports that it ranged somewhere between $16,000 and $35,000.

The store's executive manager Carson Wolf met with the 35-year-old personal trainer in a secret room at Melbourne's Crown Casino to avoid any paparazzi who might spoil the surprise.

Together, they designed the princess cut, two carat, halo style sparkler for the stunning 35-year-old mum of one.

WATCH Sam and Snezana reveal their relationship.



"Sam knew exactly what he wanted. He came armed with imagery on his phone. We went back to him with a few different designs and he came back and said, 'No, this is exactly how I want it to look.' He knew in his head what he wanted. It is his vision," Wolf said.

And the team at Bensimon Diamonds had to work incredibly quickly as Wood only had the ring made last week.

"We actually had a whole team of people working on it through the night," Wolf added.

It's been a whirlwind romance for the pair - they've been dating for just a few months after meeting on hit reality show The Bachelor earlier this year.

But as Sam posted on Instagram shortly after popping the question, "When you know, you know." Snez was equally thrilled, posting "Happiest Girl in the World” shortly after saying yes.

Congratulations again to the happy couple - we can't wait to find out more wedding details...

