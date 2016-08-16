She may have just moved in with her fiancè, Sam Wood, but last year’s Bachelor winner Snezana Markoski still makes time for one very important ritual: catching up on Richie’s quest for love.
In an interview with The Fix, Snezana revealed she still watches the popular show, despite knowing what goes on behind-the-scenes.
“It is quite funny watching it after you’ve been on the show. You’re watching it with different eyes, almost. But it’s refreshing not to see yourself on the TV,” she said.
So does she have a favourite contestant? We’re so glad you asked, because OF COURSE she does. And it’s someone she has a surprising amount in common with: single mum Alex.
“I’m so happy that there’s another single mum. I don’t think that the fact that you have a child should be a black mark against your name,” she said.