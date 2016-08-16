She may have just moved in with her fiancè, Sam Wood, but last year’s Bachelor winner Snezana Markoski still makes time for one very important ritual: catching up on Richie’s quest for love.

In an interview with The Fix, Snezana revealed she still watches the popular show, despite knowing what goes on behind-the-scenes.

“It is quite funny watching it after you’ve been on the show. You’re watching it with different eyes, almost. But it’s refreshing not to see yourself on the TV,” she said.

#zoolife #familytime A photo posted by Sam Wood (@samjameswood) on Aug 13, 2016 at 11:41pm PDT

So does she have a favourite contestant? We’re so glad you asked, because OF COURSE she does. And it’s someone she has a surprising amount in common with: single mum Alex.

“I’m so happy that there’s another single mum. I don’t think that the fact that you have a child should be a black mark against your name,” she said.