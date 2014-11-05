lifestyle

VIRAL: This is how a sneeze travels at 30,000ft.

Germaphobes, look away. Non-germaphobes, prepare to become one.

A video has been released that shows how a sneeze travels on a plane.

It’s not just the passengers who feel the spray of snot on the back of their head that reap the germs. In fact, the most affected are sitting adjacent and BEHIND the sneezer. But everyone gets a little bit of germ (unless vaccinated). As Oprah would say, YOU get a germ, and YOU get a germ, and YOU get a germ…

We warn you: You may never want to breathe on a plane again.

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???