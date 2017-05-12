"I have to push against the popular opinion that Amy Schumer’s new movie is a flop."

Look, I should really caveat this review with the fact that, much like Galinda the good witch from Wicked, I think it’s nice to be popular. It’s a fun, happy little place where my mainstream heart is most at ease. But in this case I have to push against popular opinion.

Because the popular opinion is that Amy Schumer’s new star vehicle Snatched is a disappointment and a flop.

According to a vocal crowd it’s basically the movie equivalent of anthrax and the guy who threw that flour bomb at Tom Cruise.

The thing is, the majority of audiences and critics went into the cinema fully prepared to hate this movie, like a group of riled up angry villagers who had swapped their pitchforks for movie tickets and frozen Cokes.

The weight placed on this movie’s shoulders was enormous and crippling from the very beginning.

It was Amy Schumer’s, the woman who is charged with Changing The Face of Modern Comedy, first big screen outing since her hit film Trainwreck and audiences are keen to compare and contrast.

It was also hailed as Goldie Hawn’s triumphant return to the movie biz and in her own words it was the only script that could entice her out of retirement after 15 years away from the cameras.

Throw into the mix the fact that Snatched was also penned by Katie Dippold, the screenwriter behind the controversial Ghostbusters reboot, and you’ve got an underdog tale of epic proportions.

Coupled with the fact that the public shine has rubbed off Schumer since Trainwreck premiered. The better headline for her work now includes a touch of failure.