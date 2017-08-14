A dad spotted a snake near his baby's crib and no parents will be sleeping tonight.

While we’d rather not find a snake anywhere at all in our homes, if we had to chose, some rooms would rate higher on the ‘hell no’ scale than others.

In the garage, we could cope with. Even in the back yard if they kept their distance…

But in the bedrooms? Yep, no thank you.

If you’ve ever woken up covered in a cold sweat due to a snake dream, you might want to cover your eyes for this one.

The good people at Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers posted this seemingly innocent image of a crib in a baby’s room to their Facebook page on Sunday.

At first glance, everything looks to be in order…

…But take a closer look and you’ll spot the slithering snake chilling in the bottom left hand corner of the room.

"Not a good place to find a snake," they wrote to their Facebook page, stating what one would hope is entirely obvious.

"A local was vacuuming his house today when he saw what he thought to be a young brown snake in the babies (sic) room. The culprit was actually a mildly venomous Yellow-faced Whipsnake."

Once again, we're reminded... not all heroes wear capes.

Have you ever found a snake in a terrifying place around the house?