The undeniable issue hidden in the 'bathroom shots' from the Met Gala.

Going by the countless photos shared on social media, you’d be excused for thinking the real party at the Met Gala was happening in the bathroom.

Perhaps the most recognisable snap of the night saw Kylie Jenner recreate Ellen DeGeneres’ famous Oscars selfie, except this time, it was in a bathroom mirror. Everyone from Lily Aldridge to Paris Jackson to Brie Larson to Frank Ocean posed alongside the 19-year-old reality star – who broke the gala’s ‘no-selfie’ rule for the epic photo.

But a number of other bathroom photos broke a much more serious rule. Because, apparently, celebrities in 2017 are passionate about making a statement - specifically, a statement about New York's smoking ban.

Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson featured on Rita Ora's Snapchat smoking a cigarette in the bathroom, despite the fact that both the area near Central Park, and the museum itself, has banned smoking since 2003.