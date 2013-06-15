The site that encourages people to take photos of fat shamers and post them online.

Substantia Jones is a photographer. And a brilliant one, at that. She’s the brains behind The Adipositivity Project, a photography project that aims to promote size acceptance by photographing women of all sizes… without their clothes on. She calls it a “visual display of fat physicality” – the kind that you never really see in the media, or in real life, or anywhere.

This is what she looks like:

Her photographs are well-known and she’s won plenty of awards for her work.

But now Substantia is starting a different kind of photography revolution. One that involves other people taking photos and posting them on a Tumblr page.

The Tumblr is called “Smile, Sizeist!” and the premise is simple, best explained by the tagline: “Next time someone’s a dick to you about your size, raise your most powerful weapons. Your voice and your camera.”

So: when someone is harassed or bullied about their weight, in public, they are encouraged to take a photo of the bully and send it to Substantia, along with a story to accompany the image. The faces of the bullies are not blurred. They’re out there for everyone with Internet access to see.

Substania justifies this on the Tumblr’s “about” page, saying that this is her personal favourite approach in terms of responding to sizeist harassment, and that “your safety and psyche matter more than the harasser’s personal growth” .

Below is one image that was submitted to the Tumblr:

Here is an excerpt of the story that accompanied it: