Parents will see where I'm going with this. The things we know to be true if you have an indecisive child.

Let me count the ways.

1. Solidarity will lift you up.

Solidarity. That look from another parent, grandparent, aunty or uncle that tells you they see you and your indecisive baby or toddler, and they get it.

They don’t think you’re trying to ask the world of your child by simply suggesting that they get in, or stay in, the stroller or the trike. They’ve been in your situation.

A single eyeball exchange with a stranger who “gets it” is sometimes all you need to breathe and continue your negotiations with your indecisive child in the hope that you will leave the playground soon. Hopefully before the sun sets.

2. An indecisive child spends more time out of their stroller than in it.

We live in the inner city of Sydney surrounded by traffic and mostly commute from A to B by foot, rather than car.

What does this mean for our family? We spend a lot of time pushing the kids around on wheels. And I have spent a lot of time pushing an empty stroller with the said indecisive child on my hip, on my back, wrapped around my leg.

I will never forget as a new Mum setting off on a lovely walk with Olivia giggling and singing in the stroller and walking and walking and walking. The step counter on my watch had hit 5 figures.

The sun was out. The endorphins were flowing. We stopped for a play in the park. And then the fun stopped.

Olivia was cold. Oh no, she was hot. She wanted some water. No, she wanted milk. She wanted to stand. No, she wanted to be held.

One thing was certain for the child who always changes her mind: she was not getting back in the stroller. I pushed the stroller all the way home, uphill, with Olivia on my hip. We must have walked for an hour.

Again, the look of solidarity from others kept me walking. Then there were the looks from others querying why I wasn’t putting her in the stroller. Okay, you try then.

3. No more stroller life. A SmarTrike will stop your indecisive child in their tracks

Olivia had a traditional stroller as a baby and into toddlerhood. Refer back to truth number 2 above there to see just how successful that turned out.

Last month, I discovered the SmarTrike STR7 J Folding Tricycle for Anna and I’m convinced I won’t ever be pushing it empty with Anna on my battered hip again.

