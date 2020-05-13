"We were determined to survive." How innovation is saving businesses during COVID-19.

Small businesses and entrepreneurs have felt the brunt of COVID-19’s restrictions and impacts, with many being hit hard.

But something that is inherent within these self-motivated, innovative and creative people, is their ability and willingness to take on a challenge, which is exactly what thousands of us have done throughout the pandemic.

Using their breadth of skills and resilience, small businesses and entrepreneurs have implemented some inspiring and engaging changes to both their offerings and outlooks. This has allowed them to not only save their businesses, but also to help prepare them for the next stage – or stages – of limbo between isolation and relaxed restrictions.

The #OpenWeStand campaign, created by online services platform GoDaddy, is helping to provide the tools, support and community everyday entrepreneurs and small businesses need to help them recover in the face of an unprecedented challenge, from offering free websites to social media templates.

In the spirit of #OpenWeStand, we’ve compiled a list of smart, savvy small businesses that have pivoted and shown the kind of innovation we can all take inspiration from.

The first four have done so with GoDaddy’s support, and we’ve also included a few of our favourite lady startups too.

Donna Gibb – Artist and owner of Party Art Works

Brisbane artist Donna Gibb is one of the many small business owners whose physical doors have had to shut during COVID-19.

But that hasn’t stopped her from running her art classes by pivoting her services from a physical class to ones offered online. And in doing so, Donna has managed to establish and focus on an area that was always on the backburner.