The first lockdown hit Sarah's business hard. Now, she fears it won't survive another one.

Right now, a week into her second lockdown, small business owner Sarah George feels incredibly lonely.

Brazilian Body in Pakenham, Melbourne, had only been back up and running for six weeks after being closed for 10 when news came through of the Victorian shutdown last week.

From Wednesday, she was once again forced to close her doors for at least six more weeks.

"Those first couple of days I was absolutely miserable and depressed. I was exhausted. I would wake up and I looked like I hadn't slept in days I was just so tired," the 34-year-old told Mamamia.

﻿"I have tried not to show my staff how worried and sad I am. They can see it on my face... but I make sure I don't burden them with my emotions because that's not my job. No one really quite understands it anyway, unless they are going through the same thing [as a business owner]," she explained.

"It is very lonely, it's hard to know who to turn to even professionally," Sarah added. "I know the government has recently brought out a budget for mental health services for small business owners, but it's a bit late for that."

The first lockdown hit Sarah and Brazilian Body – who provide waxing, tanning and lash services – hard.

Three out of Sarah's five staff qualified for JobKeeper, and she gave up her own wage and slice of the government's stimulus package to help keep the business afloat.

They watched on as hairdressers worked right through the pandemic, even though they were considered part of the same industry, and had stricter hygiene and sanitation procedures in place as a standard.﻿

When they were finally allowed to reopen, they'd only retained 47 per cent of their clientele. But now, with this second lockdown, that number will most likely drop even further.

The streets of Melbourne are once again empty as the city records hundreds of new coronavirus cases every day. Image: Getty/Quinn Rooney.