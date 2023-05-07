Did the child stars ever get their trust fund? The very messy legacy of Slumdog Millionaire.

Danny Boyle’s film Slumdog Millionaire took the world by storm in 2008, winning eight Academy Awards, seven BAFTAS and four Golden Globes.

Child actors Rubina Ali, who was 10 at the time, and Azharuddin Ismail, then 11, held the film on their tiny shoulders as they were cast straight out of one of Mumbai’s slums, picked from a large group of 300 children vying for the roles of young Latika and Salim.

There was huge backlash against producers of the film after their explosive run during Award season when it was revealed that Rubina only received $US725 for her work on the box office record breaking film while Azharuddin received $US2,465.

However, director of the film Boyle defended his production company, revealing they had painstakingly planned a long-term solution to attempt to help the two out of poverty instead of paying them a lump sum of money.

In a CNN interview, Boyle stated, "We thought long and hard about how best we can benefit them and we decided to put in place an education plan for them."

"We put them in school, a very good school, which they're paid for to stay in until they're 18."