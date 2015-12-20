If you were, say, 15 or older in the late 1990s, the words ‘Sliding Doors haircut’ probably mean something to you.

Here’s a quick refresher: in one of the movie’s parallel storylines, Helen (Gwyneth Paltrow, of course) turfs out her cheating boyfriend and chops off her long, dark hair into a short, voluminous, textured gamine crop. Oh, and dyes it blonde.

Last week, our founder Mia Freedman did a Gwyneth and got herself a Sliding Doors cut, minus the colour change.

After a year with bobs of varying lengths, this is Mia’s most dramatic hair change to date — and we were there to capture the action at Edwards and Co in Sydney.