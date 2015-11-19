Sleeping apart from your partner could save your relationship.

Many people believe that sleeping apart from your partner signals the beginning of the end of your relationship. But what if that was just a myth – and sleeping apart could actually be the key to a happy marriage?

The New York Post recently interviewed couples who slept apart each night, and surprise, surprise – most reported very happy and satisfying relationships.

The couples profiled slept apart for various reasons, including snoring, different attitudes to décor and tidiness, varying sleep hours and a desire for greater freedom.

“We’re totally different when it comes to how we like our surroundings. I thrive when I have piles of books and magazines; he can’t relax in a room full of clutter. He also wakes up early; I work from home and prefer to stay up late and sleep in a bit,” said Rachel Kramer Bussel, who was one of the people interviewed in the piece.

And according to the US National Association of Home Builders, the trend is catching on - in America at least, 60 per cent of new homes now come with two master suites instead of the traditional one.

But according to Jennifer Adams, the author of Sleeping Apart, Not Falling Apart, wrote in her blog that the success of the relationship depended on the reasons why a couple opted to sleep apart.