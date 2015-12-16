Research finds (a lucky lucky lucky) 37% of women enjoy sleep orgasms.

Have you ever had a really good dream and woken up after, ahem, getting all the way to the finishing point? It’s not the worst way to start the day… much better than being roused by a toddler who is trying to pry your eyelids open.

If this has happened to you, you are one of 37 per cent of women who are able to climax while they are asleep.

And we thought wet dreams were for boys only.

Sleepgasms, nocturnal orgasms, call them what you will. Researchers at the Kinsey Institute for Research in Sex, Gender and Reproduction found that over one in three women experience orgasms in their sleep by the time they turn 45.

With men, the occurrence of this is a lot higher - around about 90 percent. But the dreams with happy endings that plague their teenage years and early twenties occur less and less as they get older.

The good news for women is that the incidence of kinky dreams actually increases as you age. As our experience and ability to orgasm builds, so too does the likelihood of a girly good time while you are resting. So if you have never experienced this phenomenon - cross your fingers (and your legs) and keep thinking sexy thoughts.

Wondering how to bring on a dream-gasm? The answer, according to science, is to impose a sex drought. Starving your body of freaky time will frustrate your brain and incite it to do some 'dirty work' for itself. Apparently coming up with some mental scenarios before you drift off that involve Chris Hemsworth, satin sheets and a blindfold will help you on your way.