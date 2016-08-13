celebrity

Big Brother's Skye Wheatley reveals the extraordinary cost of a botched boob job.

Former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley knows better than anyone the huge price of botched breast enhancement surgery  – to her self-esteem, to her confidence, and now to her wallet.

The 22 year-old revealed she has paid a Sydney surgeon $28,000 to fix her chest, after previously telling the Daily Mail it would cost “‘too much to fix”.

skye wheatley surgery

Before surgery (left) and after. Source: The Morning Show.

"I'm having to fork out a lot of money to fix my boobs; they're too big and fake and are still wonky," she told the Daily Telegraph this week.

Skye underwent surgery in Bangkok in 2015, hoping to turn her asymmetrical chest (one breast was a cup size A and one was a size C) into double Ds.

But she came home with what she described as a "double bubble" in her right breast and they were still lop-sided.

When your black t-shirt tucked behind your pants makes your booty look even more huge who's complaining ????✔️????????

A photo posted by Skye Maree Wheatley (@skye.wheatley) on Aug 1, 2016 at 12:44am PDT

The reality TV star seems to have been keeping upbeat about her circumstances, showing off her hour-glass figure in most of her Instagram snaps.

But she has previously expressed her regrets about the surgery, warning other women considering surgery overseas to think twice.

"It’s not worth it, stay in Australia," she told the Daily Mail.

"Do your research, I wish I had done mine better."

Skye Wheatley speaking to the Morning Show about her botched boob job.

Video via The Morning Show

