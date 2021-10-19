Is there anything a good serum can't fix?

I honestly think not.

I don't know about you, but when I feel like I need a pep up, I put a delicious serum on my face. I'm instantly relaxed, and I know the serum is doing something (serums being the hardest workers of our beauty collections.)

This year has been rough, and if you're anything like me: your skin might also be feeling it too.

Dull. Dry. Uneven skin tone. Some cheeky fine lines have also entered the chat.

You can imagine how our ears pricked up when we saw Australian cosmeceutical skincare brand Skinstitut recently launch their Expert range: their new advanced performance products promising to refine the signs of premature ageing. It was formulated alongside and backed by their Medical Advisory Council, made up of leading Australian dermatologists and skin specialists.

Well, consider your anti-ageing skincare prayers answered.

Their signature Firma-Peptide Complex coaxes the skin into self-improvement mode, boosting collagen and elastin reserves into action, and plumping and softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles.

Plus the range is filled with anti-inflammatory antioxidants, like niacinamide (Vitamin B3), Panthenol (Vitamin B5), native Kakadu Plum, and moisture-attracting Hyaluronic Acid: basically a beauty lover's checklist for hydration heaven (and smooth, firm results.)

The Mamamia team always has love heart eyes for a serum, so we wanted the lowdown on Skinstitut's Expert Reset Skin-Firming Peptide Serum first. It promises to lift and hydrate your skin to become smoother and more resilient, and is clinically proven to improve skin firmness and elasticity. Sounds almost too good to be true.

We had to know if the product really delivers on the hype, so we asked 50 women on our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to trial the Expert Reset Skin-Firming Peptide Serum for themselves, and report back on their honest thoughts.

Impressively:

91% of women said they'd recommend this product.

82% would purchase again.﻿

75% agreed their skin was firmer after use.

Here's exactly what some of them had to say.

Brooke, 36: “My skin feels great and it sits well under makeup."

Image: Supplied.