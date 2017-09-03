Here's what all your favourite Skins characters are doing now.

When Skins first burst onto our screens 10 years ago it perfectly encapsulated what life was like for teenagers in 2007.

It dealt with all the usual stuff like sex, drugs, and acne, but it also covered some heavier topics like suicide, eating disorders, teenage pregnancy and homelessness.

The gritty British TV series also launched the careers of some of our favourite actors. Here’s a rundown of what some of the most popular Skins actors are up to now:

Dev Patel

After Dev Patel left Skins at the end of season two, he landed his breakout role in Slumdog Millionaire. He then took on a range of supporting roles before completely Longbottoming it and being adopted by Nicole Kidman in Lion.

Did I mention that he’s smokin’ hot now?

Nicholas Hoult

Before Skins Nicholas Hoult was known for his role in About A Boy and those... those eyebrows.

After Skins, Hoult has starred in a bunch of Hollywood blockbusters including X-Men: First Class, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, Jack the Giant Slayer, Warm Bodies, and Mad Max: Fury Road.

Oh, and he also briefly dated Jennifer Lawrence.