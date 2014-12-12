The chances are you've been fooled by retailers' evil weapon of mass deception.

In news that will shock approximately no one, it turns out that clothing stores are forking out the big bucks for “skinny mirrors” to flatter shoppers (and, you know, fool them into buying clothes).

If you’re a woman who has ever bought clothes from a shop, you will know that this happens all the freaking time.

Just last month I went shopping with my sister and it happened to me.

I tried on some clothes in the change room and everything looked great. But then, I got home. And somehow, I had magically gained 5kg since leaving the store. In all the wrong places.

Suddenly, my shiny new purchases didn’t look as flattering as they had a few hours before. And I was left feeling pretty deflated, to say the least.

This was my first reaction:

Which was shortly followed by this:

So it didn’t surprise me at all when I discovered that there is an actual company out there whose sole purpose in life is to create and sell these evil weapons of mass deception.

The Skinny Mirror company’s Facebook page says: “The Skinny Mirror uses curved glass offering a subtle slimming reflection, giving users a welcomed boost of confidence.” That’s right, folks – its creators claim this miraculous device helps to “empower” women.

Riiiight.

But wait. It gets better.

Because the company has the nerve to claim – wait for it – that the mirror will actually HELP people to lose weight though The Power of Visualisation and Instant (Visual) Weight Loss Gratification.

If you are thinking that sounds like a load of marketing hogwash designed purely to shill clothes – you’d be right!