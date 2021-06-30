Got winter skin troubles? Here's the ﻿beauty ingredients﻿ that play nicely when paired.

Winter has well and truly arrived in Australia.

I always find it so exciting to get out my most fashionable winter coat and find a cute, local cocktail bar with an open fire to escape the frosty temperatures outside.

Along with the cooler temperatures, drizzly days and my heavier reliance on heaters, winter brings its own challenges for the skin.

The combination of lower humidity (especially indoors from cranking the heaters) and braving the cold and wind can really leave our skin feeling dull, dehydrated and generally unhappy.

Thankfully there's things we can do about them, starting with the ingredients we're putting on our face for hydration, relief and protection. I've put together some ingredient pairings that will really help alleviate these winter skin concerns, so you don't have to.

If you're a Youbie like me, you may already be familiar with how certain ingredients can help target specific skin concerns. But using specific ingredients together can supercharge their effectiveness to help your skin feel its best.

And honey, we want this all year 'round.

BOOST LAB read our minds here, and have created a line of supercharged serums (without the supercharged price) that are hyper-targeted to individual skin concerns we can face during winter and beyond: dullness, dryness, dark circles, blemishes, uneven tone, lines... all of the things basically.

BOOST LAB are harnessing the latest in skin technology by using gold standard, effective ingredients, so that you have the confidence to take on any challenges without having to worry about your skin.

So, I bet you’re now wondering what some of my favourite ingredient pairings are?

Hyaluronic acid + D-Panthenol

First up we have everybody’s favourite guest to invite to the skin party: hyaluronic acid. We all know it's excellent at hydrating skin and plumping out fine lines as it holds 1000 times its own weight in water.

It pairs beautifully with D-Panthenol, which is Vitamin B5 which helps to strengthen your moisture barrier and improve the symptoms of any sensitivities that your skin is going through.

Find this star combo in the BOOST LAB 2D-Hyaluronic Hydro Boost Serum.

This serum is the ultimate fix to winter dehydration, especially as it helps to fix any barrier issues. By reinforcing the skin’s barrier, you’re guaranteed long-lasting moisturisation and a rescue from dry, dull, and irritated seasonal skin (particularly if you're wearing masks too). Genius.