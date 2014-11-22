"My bum is not the problem. These jeans are just a bad shape."

By ANNA JAMES

I really wish my girlfriends would stop telling me that I’m fat.

I don’t know about these jeans. I grumbled to a girlfriend over the weekend, examining my rear in a garishly lit store changeroom. Apparently my predicament could be solved by a diet based on a Laguna Beach native plant called Kale, my lady friend offered.

My fabulous derriere in not the issue, I told her in no uncertain terms; it is the jeans that are poorly shaped.

This is not the first time I’ve been offered a product from a friend to remedy an issue I never knew I had, parroted from the pages of a “female” magazine. As evidenced in DenimGate, we are told by these media outlets that we are imperfect, and the products that they advertise – the perfect solution; rather than look for another pair of jeans, we accuse our thighs as the offender. Advertising so powerful that we are inadvertently banking on one another’s insecurities.

This is because, if women liked themselves, the economy would fall to pieces. We live in a world where Lara Bingle, Beyoncé and Miranda Kerr Photoshop their photos – there’s every reason to believe we are everything but fine as we are.

This media advertising woman-on-woman crime system is not a new idea. It’s engineered on the basis that women share their insecurities, and then the magazine articles that help them “fix” the problem. How many times have you heard about an AH-MAZING cellulite cream over lunch? Enough to put anyone of their chicken enchiladas.

Magazine articles cultivating a need to sell a product isn’t new; we’ve been failing for this scam for centuries.

And the female authors who author these advertisements thinly disguised as “Helpful” articles are breaking Girl Code to the nth degree.

In addition to this being stomach-churningly unethical, it’s also completely unnecessary. Because women open their wallets when they feel good, too.

Women have cultivated rituals and communities around shopping – they do not need to be told they are not good enough to pull out their credit card. Some are more inclined to make purchases when they feel amazing.