PSA: SIX The Musical is back, and it’s going Australia wide.

No.

People told me but I didn't believe them.

First, it was my mum. She wouldn't stop talking about this musical she saw at the Opera House with a group of friends (I thought I was your only friend, but okay??). She ranted about how it was clever and funny and feminist and it was about the six wives of Henry VIII – but not the story that we’ve heard before, instead it retells that entire period of history and heartbreak and OKAY WOMAN I'LL GO SEE IT.

But before I even had a chance to purchase tickets, it was a woman at work. She almost had tears in her eyes, that's how passionate she was about the extent to which I needed to see this musical. 'You don't understand,' she explained. 'It's pure joy. It's like a pop concert but with these Queens (Henry's former wives), and they each have their own style of music like Adele or Beyoncé but you'll laugh out loud and it's not like anything you've seen before.'

Fine.

I guess I'll... oh.

Goodness.

Why had everyone undersold what is clearly one of the defining musicals of our time?

Let me explain.

SIX is told by the Queens of Henry VIII, who want to decide – once and for all – who had the very worst time in their marriage. The winner (or, the loser?), will be crowned the leading lady of their pop group.

The structure is simple – each woman has her chance to make her case, in a distinctive, solo song.

There's Catherine of Aragon, the one who got dumped for a younger woman and moved to the nunnery (we've all been there).