Siva Auvae was days away from her 32nd birthday when her partner allegedly killed her.

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence that may be distressing to some readers/listeners.

Siva Auvae was about to mark her first Christmas in Queensland. The day had always had special significance too: it was her birthday.

But 16 days before she would celebrate turning 32, her life was taken by her long-term partner Anaru Ormond on Saturday night.

Auvae was found with stab wounds outside a house in Kallangur, 30km north of Brisbane, at about 7pm on Saturday, police said. Emergency crews arrived to find the house she had recently moved into fully engulfed in flames.

Ormond was found in a nearby street and taken to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital. He died on Sunday from serious burn injuries sustained in the fire.

Police are treating the incident as domestic violence-related. Auvae is believed to have moved to Queensland from Sydney less than a week ago.

Auvae was a mother-of-four, whose youngest child was not yet a year old.

She has been remembered as a kind person and a wonderful, protective mother.

One woman called her "the most loving, beautiful, kind person I have had the pleasure to know".

Originally from New Zealand, family are now doing everything to get her body home.