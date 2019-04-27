"My personal trainer sister uninvited me from a family BBQ because I'm a size 16."

A woman has shared how her own sister discriminated against her because of her weight, by uninviting her from her family barbecue.

The woman shared the experience to Mumsnet under the title, “On a scale of 1-10 how mad should I be about this… ” and was met with suitable outrage from commenters, who agreed she should be furious with her sister’s actions.

She explained that it all started in a family group chat, when everyone was sharing which dates they had available for a BBQ at her sister’s house.

“We all listed the dates we could do, there were a number of dates everyone could do and one date I couldn’t,” the anonymous woman explained.

“She chose that date…”

When the woman, who posted under the name ‘Fireplace1’, confronted her sister about why she chose the exact day she was not available, the sister responded saying she “wasn’t sure I’d feel comfortable at the event as she was also inviting a lot of her clients”.

No.

Confused by what that meant, the woman called her sister to clarify why she was now not wanted at the family BBQ.