Let’s be honest. We’re all looking for little money saving hacks — whether you’re paying off a monster mortgage or you’re just sick of being left with a diet of peas and potatoes in those final, agonising days before pay day.

Now Reddit is to the rescue with some seriously genius tricks. People were asked to share their best, simple money saving tips.

While one person pointed out no one wants to end up rich with a wasted life, no one wants to see a depressing savings balance either.

Here are our favourite manoeuvres — some so glaringly obvious you’ll be stumped as to why you hadn’t thought of them before.

1. Wait a few days before purchasing.

“If you really want to buy something, don’t buy it and wait two or three days. If you still want to buy it, then do so.”

2. Sip on H2O.

“Sounds simple but drink water. 1. Cost significantly cheaper than any other drink. 2. Great health benefits. 3. Nearly always free when you are dining out.”

3. The $2 shop is a danger zone.

“Stop buying so many under 5 dollar things. Alot of people just swipe away $1 or $2 over and over. Then they look at how much money they have left and are completely lost on where it could have gone.”

via GIPHY

4. Don’t buy coffee.

“Drink your coffee at home or at work.”

5. Embrace your own cooking.

“Reduce eating out. Take your breakfast and lunch with you to work.”

6. Follow your own spending.

“Keep track of it! Honestly it’s the one thing that helps the most, especially if you don’t use cash for most of your shopping. Keep a spreadsheet with the expenses you make and it will help you see what you may waste a lot of money on without realizing it. It’s the first step towards saving money.”