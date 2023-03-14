'The sound of my voice will haunt you.' The story behind Fleetwood Mac's 'Silver Springs'.

Stevie Nicks' and Lindsey Buckingham's tumultuous relationship will always live on in their hit songs. The melodies we hum in the supermarket on a rainy Tuesday night, and the lyrics we belt out on the dancefloor after one too many house wines.

Their story is one of heady first love, a quick rise to fame, life on the road, jealousy, regret and sorrow.

It's one of the most enthralling love stories of the 20th century, but it's a love story we didn't really understand the gravity of until a much anticipated reunion performance in 1997.

Watch Fleetwood Mac perform 'Silver Springs'. Post continues below.

Nicks and Buckingham first met in the 1960s when they were teenagers. According to the Los Angeles Times, Nicks saw Buckingham at a party and decided to approach him.

He was playing 'California Dreamin' by The Mamas & The Papas on his guitar and she sang along beside him.

"I just threw in my Michelle Phillips Harmony, and he was so beautiful," Nicks told Courtney Love in an interview for Spin magazine in 1997.

Afterwards, she introduced herself. They didn't see each other again until a few years later, when Buckingham called Nicks up and asked her to join his band.

"And within two or three months we were opening for Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, all the San Francisco bands. Two years later, we packed up and moved to Los Angeles with about 12 demos," she recalled in that 1997 interview.

The pair became romantically involved and formed the duo Buckingham & Nicks.

"I loved him before he was a millionaire. We were two kids out of Menlo-Atherton High School," Nicks later said in a television interview. "I loved him for all the right reasons. We did have a great relationship at first. I loved taking care of him and the house."