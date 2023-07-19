'Day one nearly broke me.' I went to a silent retreat for 10 days. Here's what it was like.

It has been a few months since I completed a 10-day Vipassana silent retreat just an hour outside of Melbourne. Enough time to retrospectively ponder on my time living like a monk. No phone, no talking, no eye contact and a requirement to meditate for approximately 10 hours per day.

You must be wondering, why? As I sat my family down to tell them I would be missing for a while, I was met with an uncomfortable pause, followed by hesitant laughter and then silence.

"Is this a cult?" my sisters queried. The question seemed more like a statement. I assured them that it was my choice to attend and I could freely leave at any stage during the course. I explained that I really needed this detox.

Arriving on day zero, I met with course managers who asked me to fill out a form which asked why I was here.

My answer was that I was tired of running away from myself.

At this point, we had to hand in our phones, and to be frank, I felt weightless at thought of not being answerable to anybody for a while. I was directed to my room, which felt more like a cubicle as expected (the course is free to all students subject to a donation). I met my roommate, Shamni, who I connected with instantly.

But in just a few hours, the rules would kick in and we'd no longer be able to speak to each other.

We were all briefed about the rules that we would pledge our oath to during the course - no killing (not even spiders), no stealing, no lying, no sexual activity (men’s and women’s quarters remained separate) and no intoxicants. By 8pm noble silence was enacted, the course had officially commenced. 9:30pm lights out. 4am wake up call. Rinse and repeat for 10 days.