9 signs you really need a holiday.

By BEC SPARROW

We’re on the super highway to the end of the year and I don’t know about you, but I’m crawling to the finishing line. CRAWLING. Work deadlines, late nights, homework dramas, school lunchboxes, end of year concerts, award presentations…

I’m struggling to keep on top of it all and don’t even talk to me about Christmas shopping. The mere thought of battling the shops and planning menus will make my head fall off.

How tired am I? THIS tired…

Just as an FYI, you should know that this post is sponsored by The Outrigger. But all opinions expressed by the author are 100% authentic and written in their own words.

1. You wake up in the morning, look in the mirror and realise for the first time EVER you actually look like your passport photo.

2. Whenever your boss steps out of the office, you start serving mango daiquiris from a Pop-Up Tiki Bar at your desk.

3. You’re so bitter about other people taking holidays that when Darren from Accounts announces he’s going to Fiji you decide that you really, really, really hate Darren from Accounts.

4. On Casual Friday at work, you’ve started wearing a tropical mu-mu dress.

5. When your kids come home from school they find you sitting in the sand pit listening to Kokomo, drinking West Coast Coolers and slathering your legs in coconut oil.

6. You are so rarely ever alone that when you get to do the grocery shopping by yourself without the kids you feel like you’re in Thelma and Louise.

7. You wind up under the dining room table in the foetal position, rocking back and forth muttering, “happy place happy place” when even Jemima goes camping on Play School.

8. You insist on serving your kids their cornflakes and milk out of a cocktail shaker every morning.

9. You’ve started to say this A LOT.

So now what? I’m giving myself something to look forward to by planning a holiday for next year. And not just any holiday. Not a drag-the-kids-around-ancient-monuments holiday. Forget that. Nope, I need a collapse-onto-a-sun-lounge, bring-me-a-cocktail-in-a-coconut-with-an-umbrella, style holiday.

I want to rest and swim and listen to loads of ukulele music and watch other people surf and braid my hair. I want sunsets and beach walks and a pool bar and palm trees.

I know this is a sponsored post about Hawaii but the truth is I had one of the best holidays I’ve ever had in Hawaii ten years ago. BEST. It was exactly what I wanted it to be – relaxing. And not just because of the scenery. There’s just something about the Aloha spirit that revives your soul.

That’s why I’m hoping to head back to Hawaii next year with the kids. Because right now, my life is in desperate need of that exact Aloha Spirit. And a coconut cocktail or two.