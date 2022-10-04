'I managed to escape my abusive partner. But he left me over $5000 in debt.'

Have you ever been at the checkout knowing that you only have a $100 in the bank for your weekly groceries and the transaction was declined? You check your bank and see that the money is gone.
Have you ever been given an allowance from your own pay?
Has your account ever been emptied via online gambling?
Have you been told you cannot get a job? Prevented from working?
Have you ever been forced by your partner to go on Centrelink payments even though he works or is on a payment too? Knowing that if you don’t you will be assaulted and if you say anything to anyone you could be charged with fraud?
This is what financial abuse looks like, and it happens to more women than you can imagine. Financial abuse can take on many different forms and affect anyone of any age. Abusers can be partners, family members or even carers.