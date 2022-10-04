'I managed to escape my abusive partner. But he left me over $5000 in debt.'

Financial abuse is one of the most manipulative forms of domestic violence, and it is usually invisible. Financial abuse is like all forms of domestic violence, where one person uses power and control over another. It often occurs when one person is excluded from any decision making or access to finances so they can’t support themselves and or families. Financial abuse is a type of coercive control, and it is often hard to prove.

There are many tactics of financial abuse which can involve victims in fraudulent activity or result in coerced debt against their will and in some cases, without their knowledge.

I was left with a huge credit card debt when I left my abusive partner. I would give him the money to pay off the credit card monthly bill at the post office. I later found out he would pay it then go and withdraw the money immediately.

I was left with a $5000 plus interest debt that I just couldn’t get down because the interest on the card was so high; it was an uphill battle. $5000 plus debt is a lot of money when you are a single mother working part time.

I couldn’t get ahead, and I eventually made a debt agreement (also known as a Part IX debt agreement) which is a formal way of settling most debts without going bankrupt. It's an agreement between you and your creditors — that is, whoever you owe money to. A debt agreement is for people on a lower income who can't pay what they owe. And it puts a black mark on your credit for five5 years, meaning you can’t get any form of credit.

Because of my personal experience - I understand that financial abuse can be extremely hard to prove and when there are any forms of coercive control such as financial abuse there are likely to be other forms of abuse.

But there are services out there that can help.

Every Australian state has legislation that allows individuals to apply for a restraining order that is designed to protect people from all forms of abuse including financial abuse. There are many Legal Centres all over Australia that can help you by advising how to get help and understand your rights.