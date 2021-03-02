"My bowel had broken down." The day burnout became too much for Yumiko Kadota.

Reading the comments helped a little bit. At least they validated my experience, and that the horrors of this job were not just my perception. But in other ways the comments left me feeling even more helpless. There was no way I could quit now. Not after everything I’d already invested, and everything I’d sacrificed.

One friend put me in touch with a surgeon who was on a committee with RACS. I gave her a ring and told her what had been happening. ‘What you’re going through is totally unacceptable,’ she said. ‘But unfortunately, we can’t help you because you’re not on the Program. I only have the capacity to do something for accredited registrars.’ Ah, yes. Another reminder of my failure. I felt like such a cast-off. No one cared about unaccredited registrars. We weren’t good enough to be trained into specialists, and we didn’t have any sort of representation.

My Facebook post must have got back to Dr Sansevieria because she rang me a few days later. I’d forgotten how small the medical community was.

‘Oh, it’s been absolutely awful,’ I said, not holding back. ‘This roster is too much.’

‘I’ll talk to Dr Nepenthes to discuss it,’ she said. ‘We’ve got to look after you. You’re damn good, you’re damn good.’

‘Thank you,’ I said, relieved.

‘I don’t want you to burn out,’ she said.

Burnout. I didn’t like that word. It had negative connotations, as though it was the person burning out who had the problem. I didn’t want to be that person. I didn’t want to be seen as ‘acopic’ – a word we use in Medicine to talk about people who aren’t coping. But was I burning out? I was definitely exhausted, there was no doubt about that. I also felt distant and disconnected from the job I used to love. I thought about how I’d wanted to hurt my hand. Never in the past had I imagined ways to escape work. I’d lost the confidence I once had, too.

I always knew I was good at my job, but I wasn’t getting much encouragement this term. In a profession rife with nepotism, I’d made it to this stage without having any family members or friends in the medical profession. For this I was proud, but was it also going to be my undoing? If I’d had some inside knowledge on how toxic surgery really was, I’m not sure that I would’ve walked down this ostensibly manicured garden path.

All I’d ever wanted was to perform operations that would save people’s lives, or improve their quality of living. Why couldn’t I simply do my job and be treated decently while I was doing it? Why these hoops to jump through, arses to kiss, and barriers that were impossible to break down? For the first time in my life, I doubted my survival. My education and commitment had brought me this far, but I wasn’t sure that I could carry myself further.