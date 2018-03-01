Seven celebrities on the red lipsticks they swear by.

In the beauty world, there are few looks more timeless or versatile than a classic red lip.

It’s a quick-fix for those blah days, the cosmetic equivalent of a statement earring, and if it were an outfit it would most definitely be the trusty jeans and a nice top combo. Simple, quick and effective.

There’s also something so old-school and nostalgic about picking one shade of lippie and committing to it for a lifetime, well… realistically a couple of months max. While it’s something your nana and the movie stars of the 50s and 60s (think Marilyn Monroe, Rita Hayworth and Elizabeth Taylor) would definitely approve of, with so many shade options now, how on earth do you choose?

For a boost of inspiration we’ve collated seven of our favourite, rouge-wearing ladies and their lippie of choice. Happy scrolling.

1. Naomi Watts

Speaking to Into The Gloss, the Aussie actress said Nars Velvet Matte Lip Pencil in Dragon Girl ($39) was her favourite, which is no surprise because the lippie has achieved cult-status due to its long-lasting formula and easy pencil-application.

The shade Dragon Girl also happens to be a great pink-based red, that fades into a bold magenta colour after a few hours of wear - perfect for pale blondes, like Naomi.

2. Dita Von Teese