STYLE: The one trend you should definitely NOT wear to your office Christmas party.

By NICKY CHAMP

Remember how we all laughed last year at the sideboob phenomenon?

Ha! We thought naively, this trend will pass by faster than Kony2012.

Oh, how wrong we were.

Kate Hudson is sideboob’s latest champion. She flaunted her lateral cleavage in a stunning magenta gown at the 2014 Baby2Baby gala in California on the weekend proving that not only is the trend still alive, but it also can look good.

There are a few hard and fast rules to pulling off the sideboob a la Kate Hudson, here’s our guide to getting it right.

1. It’s never okay to wear it in the office – especially to your Christmas party, unless you work at American Apparel.

Imagine your boss is Harrison Ford here, AWKWARD.

2. If your entire outfit is reliant on Hollywood Tape to keep your girls in place, then you’re doing it wrong.

This is a fashion disaster waiting to happen.

3. Ditto if we can see everything bar your nipple.

Sorry Mariah.

4. If your bountiful cup runneth over, it’s probably best to stick to the more traditional means of cleavage flashing.

5. Bandage dresses and tight cutout dresses are the best way to ensure everyone stays at the party.

Take a look at some of the “biggest” celebrity sideboob moments in fashion:
Gwyneth Paltrow
Mariah Carey
Jessica Biel
Anne Hathaway
Miranda Kerr
Michelle Dockery at the SAG awards
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Olivia Wilde
Emma Watson
Miley Cyrus
Miranda Kerr
Cameron Diaz
Diane Kruger
Lil Kim
Angelina Jolie
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Zosia Mamet on Jimmy Fallon
Demi Lovato
Gisele Bunchen
Kaley Cuoco
Florence Welch
Rumer Willis
Kaylee Defer
Ashley Greene
Ashlee Simpson
Kim Kardashian
Kaylee Defer
Lindsay Lohan
Olivia Munn
Lindsay Lohan
Carmen Electra
Beyonce
Natalie Portman
Carey Mulligan
Miranda Kerr
Rachel McAdams
Jessica Biel
Helen Mirren clearly admiring Jessica Biel's sideboob
Rihanna in Kanye West's music video
Kate Moss on the cover of Love magazine
Taylor Swift
Thandie Newton
Miranda Kerr
Katharine McPhee
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Shenae Grimes
AnnaLynne McCord
Actress Kristanna Loken

So, the sideboob trend, would you wear it?

