Remember the glory days of Offspring?

When Patrick was alive and maybe, was secretly your screensaver on your desktop? When Nina Proudman was still that gloriously neurotic mess? When Eddie Perfect was on the show and wrote songs about his one true love Billie? When Billie and Mick were still together and lived in the same house? When Geraldine used to get stoned in front of her family? Oh wait…that last one still happens.

But anyway. We digress.

When Offspring was good, it was amazing.

It inspired how we dressed, what we talked about and started some really important conversations.

But somewhere between televisions greatest tragedy and the second Proudman baby, Australia’s best-loved TV show lost its way.

A lot of articles have been written about why Offspring should have stopped after Season Five when they wrapped it up so nicely and creator Debra Oswald chose not to come back.

But, two years later, come back it did.

Listen: Laura Brodnik and Brittany Stewart discuss the future of the show on The Binge podcast.



A lot of us fans were happy, some of us were confused, and some were just very very pleased to have Nina’s outfit inspiration again.

But now with season seven about to come to a close, we’ve all got Offspring fatigue it seems, even the star of the show Asher Keddie.

“I’m happy for the show to come to a natural close but I still feel seven series in that it is challenging and that the writing has really taken a big leap this year,” Keddie told the Sunday Herald Sun.

“It is quite satisfying at the end. There is a lovely note of ambiguity.”

So why are fans starting to turn away in the final days of season seven?

Harry can’t compete with our one true love Patrick

Sure, he’s cute and all. And he makes Nina happy. And the fans quite like him. But the care factor is so low.

“I was trying to get excited about it… but it doesn’t feel earned,” says The Binge host Laura Brodnik.