When single mum Renee took her sick child to pick-up, a child-free woman lashed out at her.

It’s a dilemma that many parents face. You have a child home sick but other children to collect from daycare or school.

But when single mum of two, Renee, posted an innocent photo of her unwell eight-year-old daughter, Breanna, on her personal Facebook profile, she didn’t expect to be on the receiving end of criticism from an old friend followed by a public rant.

Renee's big parenting fail? Taking her daughter, who was home sick with a 24-hour tummy bug - to school pick-up where she was collecting her six-year-old son, Brandon.

While Renee's friends were quick to offer their well wishes to her daughter, a woman the mum went to high school with on the Central Coast, named Lisa*, commented with: "If Breanna doesn't come good in the next 24-48 hours I'd take her to the [doctor] as viruses usually don't last more then 48 hours."

Followed by: "I hope Bree is feeling much better. Though not a good idea to take her to school pick-up where other kids could pick it up. You couldn't leave Bree with a neighbour or friend or have a friend pick him up from school?"

Renee responded with: "It was a 24 hour virus Lisa* and no I couldn't leave her with anyone as that's my predicament being a single mum."

Lisa replied: "Not even a friend to pick Brandon up from school that's going to pick their own kids up anyway? Even 24 hour bugs can spread easily, by the looks of Bree she looks like she barely made it to school pick-up let alone walking home. I wouldn't like it if a parent brought their sick child to school, pick-up or or not. Should always have a back up plan in place.