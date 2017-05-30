Mother of crash victims pays tribute on what would have been her daughter's 18th birthday.

Marina Pink would have turned 18 today. But rather than raising a glass in celebration, the Brisbane teen’s mother is asking others to do so in her memory.

“Please go buy Marina Pink a drink in every GOOD bar of every town in every city,” Jaze Pink wrote on Facebook this morning, less than 24 hours after her daughter’s tragic death.

The 17-year-old and two of her six siblings – Jack, 19, and Destiny, 15 – were killed on Monday morning in a fiery crash near the northern NSW town of Boggabilla.

The family, travelling showmen who had reportedly been working in Dubbo, had been driving in convoy along the Newell Highway at around 6am. Their father, Glenn, in front; then Jack towing a trailer with a Pantech truck; and the two girls following behind in an SUV.

Investigations into the cause of the crash are still underway, but according to NSW Police, Jack's truck collided head-on with a petrol tanker, which then rolled on top of the girls' Landcruiser.

The driver of the truck escaped with injuries to his shoulder, but the teens died instantly.

When emergency services arrived, they found a distraught Glenn Pink collapsed near the fiery wreckage.