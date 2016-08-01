Whatever you’re doing right now, it can wait. We have a potential BACHELOR BOMBSHELL on our hands.

According to a report in NW magazine, there could be a BACHIE BABY on the way very soon.

Deep breaths, everybody.

via GIPHY

The magazine reports that crew members working on the reality show discovered a positive pregnancy test in the Bachelor mansion during filming.

“Everyone lost their minds when a crew member discovered the test,” a source told the magazine.

Hopeless romantic or awkward charmer: which Bachelor hopeful would you be? Post continues after video.

“No-one is owning up to it, but there’s a lot of speculation about who it could belong to.”

There are a few issues with this reported news.

Firstly, Richie denies sleeping with any of the contestants while on the show.