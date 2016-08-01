Whatever you’re doing right now, it can wait. We have a potential BACHELOR BOMBSHELL on our hands.
According to a report in NW magazine, there could be a BACHIE BABY on the way very soon.
Deep breaths, everybody.
The magazine reports that crew members working on the reality show discovered a positive pregnancy test in the Bachelor mansion during filming.
“Everyone lost their minds when a crew member discovered the test,” a source told the magazine.
Hopeless romantic or awkward charmer: which Bachelor hopeful would you be? Post continues after video.
“No-one is owning up to it, but there’s a lot of speculation about who it could belong to.”
There are a few issues with this reported news.
Firstly, Richie denies sleeping with any of the contestants while on the show.