Should you be wearing undies to bed? A gyno weighs in.

So, earlier this week Bec Judd valiantly argued the merits of the G-string with her radio co-hosts Kate “Monty” Dimond and Yumi Stynes.

Speaking on KIIS FM’s 3pm Pick Up, Dimond confessed to preferring the comforts of the Bridget Jones-esque “granny” undies, but Judd insisted her less-is-more approach to undergarments was life-changing.

“Today I’m wearing a ‘Brazilian’ undie,” Judd she announced to the national radio audience.

“Not quite a full brief but not quite a G and these, I understand, are so annoying.

"They kind of creep up your bum and they don't quite cover your bum, so you always feel it. But with a G-string... it's like wearing a watch.

"For the first day or two, you feel it but then after that, you don't feel it at all. I always sleep in G-strings."

Each to their own, of course, but the final admission had some Mamamia readers a little perplexed.

"You shouldn't be sleeping with underwear on at all," one follower commented on our Facebook page.

LISTEN: Bec Judd talks about giving birth on Hello Bump (post continues after snippet)...

"My gyno told me that your vagina needs time to air and if you are someone who suffers from a lot of recurring infections, like thrush, is it even more necessary."

Another suggested Judd must indeed have a "very well balanced system" to be able to rock a G-banger 24/7.