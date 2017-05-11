It’s predictable that young girls will want to change their hairstyle over time.

But how young is too young to dye your child’s hair? If an eight-year-old “hates her hair”, should she be allowed to change it?

It’s a debate that has one online mums group fired up.

Dr Michael Gannon, Australian Medical Association (AMA) President says he would advise parents to “exercise caution” and question whether it’s really necessary.

“Children have developing bodies and it’s at least plausible that there might be a level of risk exposing young children to these kind of chemicals,” he told Mamamia.

“I would question the need for it in most circumstances. If it’s for a theatrical performance at primary school then there are plenty of spray on alternatives,” he added.

“There’s is evidence that these chemicals get into the bloodstream so it’s plausible there could be some sort of risk.”

Sydney Toni & Guy salon owner, Marie Poggi, says 15 or 16 is a good age to start experimenting with hair colours.

“We have teenage clients aged 15 or 16 that want tint pastels. It is semi-permanent and very soft and subtle,” she said.

“I think it’s good age to start, especially with the trends and fashion. Girls just want to be on point with the way they look – quite young now. It’s not a problem.”

Poggi’s Surry Hills salon offers 48-hour allergy test for first time clients to test for allergic reactions.

“I will always give my opinion. Also it is my business, so if I think it’s too trashy or too much I will refuse to do it because the little girl would walk out of the shop with my name on her head. I need to agree,” said the hairdresser.

Mamamia mum, Rebecca Jacobs, started dyeing her daughter Ruby’s hair when she was 10 years old.