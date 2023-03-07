'As women, we are told not to brag. Here's exactly why we should.'

Getting ahead is as much about visibility as it is about value, and getting noticed is less about doing a great job and more about being seen to be doing a great job. Those who showcase their work, spotlight their wins and highlight their achievements create a professional edge. However, society’s distaste for women who boast makes self-promotion a pain point for women. Men who talk up their professional achievements are seen as accomplished, whereas women who do the same are seen as boastful.

No one likes a show-off, but in the world of work, we particularly despise these behaviours from women. It seems the rules for showcasing abilities and highlighting strengths are different for men and women.

Why does society support men to brag but abhor the same behaviour in women? And what happens to women’s prospects when they stay humble and modest?

Women are punished for self-promoting

Men are conditioned to be competitive and display their value in order to win the game of work. On the other hand, women hate to brag, so they have no problem with the societal expectation of women to downplay, diminish and discount. It’s automatic. Self-promotion creates a penalty for women and a push for men. The antidote is modesty as it enables women to influence and keeps the stereotypes in check. But it also keeps women playing small and flying under the radar. As a result, women stop claiming credit, and when women stop claiming credit, they stop getting credit. And down the spiral we go.