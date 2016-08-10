Would you do a Jamie and Jools Oliver and let your kids watch you give birth?

As we gushed over the adorable new addition to the clan of Jamie and Jools Oliver there was one small detail that was overlooked while delighting in the adorable chef and his baby son.

It was the revelation that, according to Jamie Oliver and his wife Jools, there alongside Jools as she expelled bodily fluids and screamed blue murder was not just Jamie and a midwife or two but the entire Oliver clan.

Yes, their four older children, Poppy Honey, 14, Daisy Boo, 13, Petal Blossom, 7 and Buddy Bear, 5, were all present at the birth.

Daisy and Poppy even cut the umbilical cord.

The very family affair has prompted a debate about whether or not kids really belong in the delivery room.

After all, as one online commentor put it “the delivery suite isn’t a playground.”

Many though claim there are ‘benefits’ in letting siblings be present. They say it promotes bonding with the baby, allows them to be involved and helps them understand the birthing process – blood, membranes, delivery room faeces and all.

Personally I’m not sure my young children need to understand that much about the birthing process and I can’t see the harm in them bonding shortly afterward in a different room - but I respect those who make this decision for their family.

Birth, to me, is about the mother – if the mother could relax with her older children in the delivery room and not be preoccupied with how they were faring then turning a birth into family time may be a wonderful experience.