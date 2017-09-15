If you have an iPhone 7, here's why you don't need to upgrade to an iPhone 8.

On Wednesday Apple unveiled its new iPhone offerings to the world; the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X.

Predictably, there was a flutter over the X and its fancy new look and high-tech features, like facial recognition. Despite its hefty price tag ($1579 for the base model!) it’s release is expected to have Apple-lovers once again lining around the block to get their hands on it.

But if the iPhone X is not for you and you’re thinking about upgrading from the iPhone 7 to the 8, you might want to reconsider. (Especially if your iPhone 7’s screen is still intact.)

Why? Well, put simply. It’s probably not worth it.

When we took a look at the three new phones, we found there were very few differences between the iPhone 7 and the iPhone 8.

The biggest difference, in fact, is the glass casing, a shift from the 7’s aluminium. This is to allow fancy new wireless charging (which, granted, will save you approximately two seconds plugging in time, so if you’re super busy, maybe it is worth it?).

iPhone 8’s camera has 12MP – the same as the iPhone 7. The real difference is in the 8 Plus – which has Portrait Mode and improved portrait lighting so you can take better selfies.

The size of the phone is also the same, as is the display – except for the introduction of True Tone, which should make text just a little bit more readable under different lighting.

The chip that powers the phone has also been upgraded, so it will work faster, but again the difference isn’t something you’re likely to notice.

Also, Apple hasn’t dealt with either of 7 owners main complaints: There’s no improvement on the battery life, and you still don’t get your headphone jack back.

Given all this, we can think of a few things we’d rather spend $1079 on.

