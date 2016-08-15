In case you've forgotten, you still need to fill in your damn Census.

OK. Guys.

I know this is literally so last week. But we need to talk about the Census again.

So, let us put down our Bachie recaps for a moment, let us leave our talk of Roxy Jacenko’s upcoming 60 Minutes interview and our discussion about the fact that Bec Judd is constantly body shamed. Just for a moment. OK, well, just for 20 minutes.

You definitely are might be aware there were a few issues on ‘Census night’ last Tuesday. A couple of wee ‘denial of service’ attacks. Nothing major.

I’m not joking. DDoS attacks happen all the time. In 2013, according to EWeek, IT security outfit NSFOCUS compiled some data that shows there are 28 DDoS attacks every hour. There’s some stuff floating around the Internet that suggests DDoS attacks are up in 2016, but, er, I didn’t really understand what these guys and these guys were saying and I ran out of time to call my network engineer husband to get him to explain it.

Listen: The Mamamia Out Loud podcast discusses #CensusFail 2016. (Post continues after audio.)