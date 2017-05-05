"Yes, smacking children should be banned in Australia."

In my youth smacking children was acceptable.

Naughty kids got “the cane” at primary school and parents could belt their children at the shopping mall in full view of witnesses with no repercussions.

Now there are fresh calls to ban smacking in Australia because supporters say condoning it makes it difficult to identify abusive parents.

Hear Rachel talk about her experience on the course on This Glorious Mess, here. Post continues…

Australian QC, Felicity Gerry, has argued that it is “not acceptable” that Australia is missing from the list of 49 countries that have reformed laws to ban all corporal punishment of children.

“Slapping, spanking, smacking and hitting a child with a wooden paddle are forms of violence that would amount to assault if applied to an adult,” Ms Gerry told NT News.

Ms Gerry wants to end the defence of “reasonable chastisement” for children.

In an article published in the International Journal of Child Rights Ms Gerry and her co-authors argued that Australia should make smacking children illegal.

Yes, smacking children should be banned.

The "I was smacked as a child" defence.

Many Australians who grew up with smacking condone it as a good was to discipline kids.

"I grew up with parents who smacked my sister and I and we both grew up fine. I know the difference between being smacked into line and abuse," says Bradley Smith on Facebook.