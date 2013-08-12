Should I keep trying for a girl?

Our favourite blog from last week’s iBlog Friday has been chosen! Lisa Wilson is the winner with her post at Two point five kids. Congrats Lisa! Your prize is in the mail.

Today is Thursday. This means I have 4 days to contemplate a family of five before starting another cycle. Then there are three more cycles before my 40th birthday, which for some reason is when the deadline in my head is to stop contemplating it any further and just accept we are complete as a family of four.

And we are complete. At least I thought so. I would have driven hubby down to get the snip myself a few months ago I was so sure. Having been an only child myself, I was always set on the idea of just having one. It made sense to me, but Mr Point Five's points for two made more sense, so we had another.

We gave away all our baby stuff as soon as Master J came along. We were done.

Are we though??

My issue is that the one child I was determined to have was supposed to be a baby girl. It always has been, ever since I was a little girl myself. I had dreams of my own little one, with ribbons and curls and pretty dresses with flowers. Little shoes with frilly socks and hair that I could braid. I just assumed my dreams would be answered.

When we were newly pregnant with G Man, I had a few dream outfits bought and hidden, just case he was a girl. Perfectly sweet little dresses with matching pantaloons, decorated with smocking and lace. I hid them in drawers, not even hubby knew they were there. I thought I was prepared for the scan to go either way, but when we found out G Man was a boy, I tried desperately not to let the scanner lady see the tears slipping silently down my face. Hubby held my hand and saw them though, and although he was delighted at the prospect, he knew it was not the news I expected.

I sobbed all the way home.

I got over it after a few days and began to embrace the idea, and delight in the prospect of having a little boy. A sweet little angel who was perfect and ours. When he popped out, I couldn't imagine our little family any other way.