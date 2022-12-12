'1 in 4 Gen Zers don’t want to have children. This is what I want them to know.'

In our approach to normalise motherhood, have we swung too far? A survey Forbes published this year found more than 1 in 4 Gen Zers don’t want to have children. The reasons? 89 per cent of these enjoy the flexibility in their lives and 70 per cent enjoy their alone time. Are our messy, unglamorous, real and raw feeds sending the wrong message to Gen Z?

Dear Gen Z,

When the prospect of children comes up in our conversations, I see the fear of God in your eyes. I see in there a vision of long days, sleepless nights, a loss of sanity and personal space, workplace struggles, mess, intervening in-laws, partner domestics, no sex, and worse, no champagne showers. And I am concerned I have given this fear to you.

That your family aspirations, or lack thereof, are driven by watching me, a millennial mother, circumnavigate the balance between babies, partners, work, financial security, mental health, travel and self-independence.

