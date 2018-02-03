'My sister is terminally ill, and I don't know if I should visit her before the end.'

Not every sibling relationship can be all roses and sharing each other’s clothes. For some, the person society tells them they should be closest to is the one who hurts them the most.

A man who goes by the name ‘intheendidoright’ has looked to Reddit for advice after his sister, who he hasn’t seen or spoken to in almost 20 years, asked to meet with him now she’s on her death bed.

“My sister and I had a very traumatic ‘break’ in high school – I was in the 9th grade and she was in the 12th grade for the second time. She was troubled – we came from a great family but circumstances outside of our family caused my sister to be among the most vile people roaming this earth…” the 34-year-old began.

“She set me up on the first week of 9th grade saying I had said something about a popular kid… unbeknownst to me, he was waiting and attacked me from behind. I probably would have died had it not been for a traffic cop who happened to drive by. I wound-up in the hospital and he wound-up being charged with a crime. My sister was discovered to have orchestrated the attack. Was she charged? Nope.”

After the attack which left intheendidoright with a limp for a year, his sister, now 39, was forced out of the family home and went on to abuse drugs and alcohol. After not speaking to her since 1999, the man discovered his sister has succumbed to health issues and now only has months to live, and has requested to see him in person.

"My sister was a vile, mean-spirited, vicious person; her organising my beating was the culmination of YEARS of torment and I still resent her for things. On the other hand, maybe she's changed? Maybe she's a different person? I feel like if I don't go, I'll never know," intheendidoright wrote.

"I feel like crap, but I'm conflicted. So... What would YOU do?"