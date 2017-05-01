"The alternative to homework shouldn't be no homework at all."

A primary school’s decision to scrap its homework policy is a step the right direction, but it doesn’t go far enough.

Allambie Heights Public School in Sydney’s northern suburbs stopped sending students home with daily activities at the beginning of 2017, The Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Kids are instead encouraged (but not required) to submit research-orientated projects every semester or term, depending on their grade.

The projects are an excellent initiative. But if the current parenting zeitgeist is to embrace a child’s individual strengths, then surely their after school activities should foster that uniqueness.

There have been calls from parents on social media to embrace substitute tasks that still promote a child's growth.

For example, instead of forcing the young athlete, the young writer and the young musician to complete a research project as homework, why not encourage them to simply document their extra curricular work?

A musical child could aim to complete 30 minutes of practice, a reader could aim for 30 pages, a writer could compose a certain number of words, and an athlete could train.

News of Allambie Heights' policy has driven hundreds of parents onto social media to debate the benefits of after-school revision.

One of the main lines of argument, as one parent on Facebook said, was that children in primary school do enough work during school hours.

