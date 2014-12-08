Monday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Shorten preferred PM

The news keeps getting worse for the Prime Minister with a poll out this morning by Fairfax showing Labor leader Bill Shorten well ahead of Tony Abbott as the nation’s preferred leader.

Only four weeks ago, the two were level on 41% each but now the Labor leader is out performing the Prime Minister by 47 to 39 percent.

On a two-party preferred basis the Ipsos poll shows Labor leading the Coalition 53 to 47%.

Fairfax reports that the poll shows Mr Shorten holds a “statistically significant lead” over Tony Abbott on six of 11 key attributes including competence, enjoying the support of his party, being open to ideas, being trustworthy and having a firm grasp of social policy.

2. Baby boy struck by forklift undergoes surgery

A nine-month old boy who was struck by a forklift driven by his father remains in a critical condition in hospital in Melbourne.

The baby was initially taken to Geelong Hospital, but then transferred to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The accident occurred about 6.20pm Saturday at the Blackley Automotive business on the Bellarine Highway in Geelong, where the father was an employee.

Police told The Age that they had spoken to the father about the “tragic accident” but were respecting the family’s wishes to be with their son.

“Initially we spoke to him at the time but he was pretty distressed,” said Sergeant Chamberlain.

“He’s got more important things going on than answering our questions. We just want [the family] focusing on the care and attention of the young child.”



3. AFP’s role in Australian pair’s ice arrest

It has been reported that the Australian Federal Police may have had a role in the arrest of Penrith woman Kalynda Davis, 22, in the Chinese city of Guangzhou last month.

As Mamamia previously reported Kalynda Davis faces possible execution after being accused of smuggling methamphetamine. She is due to face court in the next few days.

News Limited report today that the AFP who has a number of officers in Guangzhou have been working closely with Chinese authorities on drug smuggling for several years.



4. Prince William’s letter of condolence to family of Jacintha Saldanha.

The Mail on Sunday reports that Prince William wrote to the family of Jacintha Saldanha the nurse at a London hospital who committed suicide after a prank call by two Australian radio DJs Mel Greig and Michael Christian.

The letter, dated New Year’s Day 2013 says “It is unbelievably sad and (Kate I) both extend to and your family our deepest condolences.

“We were both very shocked to hear about Jacintha and have been thinking about her a lot recently. Many of the nurses spoke highly of her and I’m sure you know how great a nurse she was.

“Jacintha and her colleagues looked after us extremely well and I am just so sorry that someone who cared for others so much found themselves in such a desperate situation.”



5. Philippines clean up

More than a million people who fled from their homes in the wake of Typhoon Hagupit which hit the central Philippines late on Saturday are beginning to return to their villages.