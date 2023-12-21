What we know about the Prague university shooting.

A gunman killed at least 15 people and wounded at least 24 others at a Prague university on Thursday, according to police and Prague emergency services.

Czech police said shortly after 3pm local time that they were responding to the shooting at Charles University's faculty of arts building in Jan Palach Square, before reporting the shooter had been "eliminated".

"We always thought that this was a thing that did not concern us. Now it turns out that, unfortunately, our world is also changing and the problem of the individual shooter is emerging here as well," Prague Mayor Bohuslav Svoboda told Czech Television.

Petr Nedoma, director of the Rudolfinum Gallery at a concert hall across Palach Square, told Czech TV he saw the shooter.

"I saw a young person on the gallery who had some weapon in his hand, like and automatic weapon, and shooting toward the Manes Bridge," he said.

"Repeatedly, with some interruptions, then I saw as he shot, put hands up and threw the weapon down on the street, it lay there on the pedestrian crossing."

Police sealed off the square and the area adjacent to the building, located in a busy part of town that has a popular street leading tourists to Old Town Square.

Czech TV live broadcast showed several ambulances and police cars with flashing lights lined up alongside the building accompanied by the sound of sirens.