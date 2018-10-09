The sign that Shonee was way too confident about her chances of winning Survivor.

When Shonee Fairfax packed her bags for Australian Survivor, she didn’t put in any clothes to wear on the jury.

It wasn’t that she forgot – it was that she truly believed she would win the game and wouldn’t need them.

But uh, here we are.

“When I was packing I didn’t think ‘Oh I’m going to need some nice clothes to wear on the jury’,” she told Mamamia following her exit in fourth place.

“I just packed in a couple of old sundresses and I was good to go… I was looking pretty ratty.”

Her spot on the jury was sealed when former AFL legend Brian Lake won another immunity challenge and Champions alliance members Shane Gould and Sharn Coombes stuck together to eliminate Shonee, the last member of the Contender tribe standing.

The last contender standing, and last Shonella member standing, bids farewell to the greatest game on earth. #SurvivorAU pic.twitter.com/qWPF6MmWAH — Australian Survivor (@Survivor_AU) October 8, 2018

Shonee said the experience was tough, but she stood by her carefree approach to the game.

“I have a very carefree, relaxed, laid back personality,” she said. “Even the night where Benji went home and I thought I was going home, I wasn’t going to run around screaming and panicking, I was thinking ‘You know what, I’m going to make the most of my last day on the beach.’ And it actually wasn’t my last day, but that was my motto.