Warning: This post discusses sexual assault and violence and may cause distress for some readers.

When Sherele Moody was 19 her stepfather Barry Gordon Hadlow picked her up from the local bus stop in the Queensland town of Roma on an afternoon in May, 1990.

Little did she know mere hours earlier he'd raped and murdered a nine-year-old girl, after picking her up on the side of the road as she walked to school.

Sherele remembers his agitated, somewhat hyper behaviour as he drove her back to the family home.

"He kept on waffling on about this little girl that had gone missing and how he was going to help search for her. That's what I distinctly remember. The next day he got up really early and put his SES volunteer uniform on and went off and joined the search for her," Sherele told Mamamia.

It took three days to find Stacey-Ann Tracy's tiny body against a tree and near a dry creek-bed in heavy bushland just outside Roma.

When Sherele opened the family door to see detectives holding a warrant, and about 30 uniformed officers ready and waiting in her yard, she remembers feeling numb.

"Nothing prepares you for that. I remember feeling like I was stuck in a cloud of fog and I couldn't see clearly," she recalled.